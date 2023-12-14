The Best Campsite award for south Wales went to Oaklea, a welcoming, family-friendly rural site just 20 minutes from Pembroke and stunning sandy beaches like Tenby, Saundersfoot, and Barafundle Bay.

Guests have called it the best campsite that they have been to and praised its ‘lovely location and fantastic facilities’.

“The site has received rave reviews for its welcoming staff, spotless facilities and thoughtful finishing touches,” said the judges. “Topped off with a picturesque location and great games room, the site has really gone above and beyond to secure itself this great award.”

Folly Farm Holiday Park was winner of the Best Family Campsite Site (south Wales). The judges cited the park’s proximity to a world-class zoo and fair ground, with vintage fairground rides and exotic animals such as lions, penguins and sloths, as one of the reasons that it is an unforgettable experience for all of the family.

As well as this, guests can enjoy access to the great onsite facilities, including a games room, TV room and a small shop.

Guests’ comments include: ‘Absolutely fantastic site. Well run. Perfect location’, and ‘Lovely park, facilities all clean with lots of outside space for children. The zoo and fairground were lovely too, well worth a visit’.

Runner up of Best Glamping Site for south Wales was Stargaze Glamping. An adults only luxury glamping site in Nolton.

Situated amongst wildflower meadows and the lovely countryside, the site’s shepherd's huts and geodomes offer all important home comforts, with private toilets and comfy beds. Guests can experience the ultimate luxury with private hot tubs and even an outdoor cinema marquee.

Guests call it a ‘brilliant place to get away’ with wonderful views, amazing facilities comfortable beds and thoughtful extras.

“The owners have truly brought five star hotel luxury to this stunning rural location with their bespoke interiors and local welcome hampers. The perfect spot for enjoying the outdoors in style,” said the judges.

The other runner up for Best Glamping Site (South Wales) was Wigwam Holidays Shellstone, a ‘nature's paradise’ situated within the Pembrokshire Coast National Park and surrounded by stunning countryside.

Guests said it was a ‘great place to relax and recharge’, clean, quiet and well-placed with immaculate pods in beautifully-kept surroundings.

“Guests can spot an abundance of wildlife by the large pond onsite, with a great selection of ensuite pods to choose from. Equipped with cosy beds, kitchenettes, heaters and fire pits, the site has made sure that everyone can enjoy a comfortable stay. The beach is also only five minutes away, with Tenby within ten minutes.”

Runner up of Best Caravan Park in south Wales was Pelcomb Cross Campsite.

The family and dog friendly site is well situated for Haverfordwest and the coast. Within walking distance of a pub and even a chippy.

“Guests can pitch up and never even need to use the car again for the rest of their stay,” said the judges. “With friendly and helpful owners, spacious level pitches and well- maintained facilities, the site has proved itself to be perfect for tourers, and very deserving of this award.

Guests praised the site’s friendly owners for going above and beyond ‘nothing was too much trouble’ they said.

They also praised the peaceful site’s cleanliness, the well laid pitches and ‘second to none’ shower block.

The annual Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.

The awards are judged using various criteria, including metrics taken from the website, feedback from campers and the judges’ our own analysis.

"Choosing gets tougher each year, but these sites went the extra mile,” said Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk.

“A huge congratulations to our winners, thank you for setting the camping bar so high!"