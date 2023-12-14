Pen yr Enfys by Julie Morgan was published at the beginning of this month by Julie Morgan, a retired neonatal nursery nurse who worked for 27 years in Withybush’s special care baby unit.

The book follows the fortunes of Josephine Henderson, a young woman who leaves a life in London that was filled with tragedy and trauma.

She finds a new position, hoping to start afresh as a book-keeper/ housekeeper at Pen-yr-Enfys, a large estate farm set amidst the rugged beauty of the Pembrokeshire coast.

Josephine is befriended by Ceris, the matriarch of the Evans family. She also attracts the attention of eldest son Rhodri, an arrogant and embittered man.

Across the Atlantic Ocean in New York, Josephine’s estranged, ailing grandfather, Charles Henderson is desperately searching for her as the only surviving heir to his fortune.

The partially autobiographical story of family life, love and loss, and spans nearly a decade and follows Josephine as she transforms from the weak and frail woman she once was to a strong, resilient and powerful young woman, due to the kindness and friendship she encountered at Pen- yr-Enfys.

But will she ever find her own Pen-yr-Enfys? Her end of the rainbow?

“The book took more than 20 years to write as I lost it, then found it in the attic,” said Julie.

“My aim was to get it published by December 1, which would have been my mother’s 95th birthday, and I did.”

Born in the south Wales mining village of Abertridwr, Julie has lived in Pembrokeshire since 1980 with husband Jonathan. They have two grown up children and two grandchildren.

When she is not completing lost books, Julie enjoys cooking, cycling, singing, gardening, walking the coast path and helping in the community.

Pen yr Enfys is priced at £9.99 and available on Amazon. A percentage of sales will go to West Wales Cancer Trust and Prostate Cymru