We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour green.

We received dozens of submissions of green pictures including grassy photos, nature pictures, landmarks and more.

Here are some of our favourites.

Lilyponds (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Green grass at Pembroke Castle (Image: Janet Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dew on lady's mantle (Image: Jenny Morgans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Green building (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Shades of green (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Various greens in this pennywort (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.