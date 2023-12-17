It's now become one of the regular Yuletide big hitters alongside Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" and the Pogues' classic "Fairy Tale of New York."

Lennon's "war is over if you want it" line has prompted me to delve into the box of local news cuttings I collected when I wrote my Milford Haven wartime musical story "The Day War Broke Out."

Many hours were spent poring over old WW Guardians, extracting bits of gen, some trivial, some not, to include in my script, and I've decided to devote my seasonal TRM to Milford by recalling just some of the stories that were in the local paper from September 1939, up to the first Xmas.

"The new Town Hall opened at a cost of approximately a quarter of a million pounds. Apparently everything was completed… except that the furniture hadn't arrived from London! But that didn't prevent the staff from moving into their new surroundings."

"It was noted by locals that during the early stages of the international crisis, the Council had organised the feverish digging of trenches throughout the district, and the holes remained open for months... many being dangerous, with mothers complaining about the safety of their children.

Nothing was done until last week, when the war crisis reached even worse proportions. Only then did the Council react. They started filling in the holes."

"The new Employment Exchange in Nantucket Avenue has been opened, and for the

first time it means that staff will have a permanent home."

"On September 5th… 3 days into the war, the air raid siren went off, and the streets emptied quickly. But it turned out to be nothing more than a false alarm.

GPO linesmen, who were changing overhead lines to the Town Hall into underground, had insisted on testing the siren to make sure it worked."

"Blackout regulations are now in place and the control of lighting restrictions has fallen into the capable hands of Inspector Ben Williams."

"There's been an increasing number of trawlers tied up in the docks because of the 'war risk' for fishermen, and it was agreed that all crew members would receive £1 a week as a bonus, while skippers and mates would get £1. 15s a day."

"5 trawlers were sold to Fred Parkes of Boston Deep Sea Fishing: they were the William Caldwell, Thomas Hankins, Alonzo, Gozo and Cairo."

Milford's auxiliary firemen (Image: Jeff Dunn)

"Bill Slade from Starbuck Road and John James from Robert Street were saved from the aircraft carrier Courageous, which was torpedoed and sunk off the coast of Ireland."

"Markets on the docks have been maintained at a high level, but a surprising feature has been the drop in value for soles. For the first time in history, herrings, at £3. 15s a kit, have been making more than soles at £3.10s. One local trawler made £700 for a 5 day voyage.."

"Apparently a number of people in Milford have expressed a desire to learn German... as recommended in the broadcasts by Lord Haw Haw!"

"A new business has opened in the town... William Fransham Ltd, and has been registered to carry on as proprietors of garage and service station."

"On a warm night, at the Sailors Rest, managed by the considerable talents of Teddy Palmer, a concert was presented and proved a resounding success.

Those taking part were Ewert Rowlands; Wally Walters on the violin, accompanied by Miss Mary Owen; the Rev Bartlett sang tenor solos and Stoker West entertained with his comic monologues; there was dancing with little Miss Ida Holder and Miss Agnes Bean. Soprano Mrs McClaren was accompanied on the piano by F. A. Petter.

Teddy Palmer was aided by Mr. D. W. Walters of the County School."

"Mr & Mrs J. H. White, who were Stewards of the Trafalgar Institute for 15 years, have taken over the Jolly Sailor in Burton."

"13 year old Eric Morgan, of Hamilton Terrace, is the mascot of the Milford Auxilliary Fire Service. At the presentation of a new Leyland Fire Engine held at Goosepill, the lad looked the part with his little tin hat, natty reefer jersey and raincoat."

"The old Milford trawler, Cresswell, was sunk by a U-boat. Thankfully all the crew were saved. The Thomas Hankins, which was sold a few weeks ago, has also been sunk... again with no losses."

"The Liberal Club have stated that all of their members who are in the Services will receive a 10 shilling note for Xmas."

"To date, in Milford, a total of 250 have registered for the Army, Navy or RAF."

"Albert Hare was the first casualty from the local fishing fleet, he was killed when his minesweeper was blown up."

"The licencees of the George & Dragon have been fined for supplying beer out of hours. They must pay £1 each, and the consumers 10 shillings."

"A local workman recently took out a case against his employers, a building firm.

He had damaged his right eye while working, and had been unable to carry out his normal duties. He made a claim for £100.

The judge refused to allow the payment to be made to the workman.... "During these difficult times one eye is necessary… two are a luxury!"

A wintry town hall (Image: Jeff Dunn)

"William Cavanagh, from Hazelbeach, was a Steward on board a London steamship, and has written home a graphic, eye witness account of the scuttling of the Graf Spee at Montivideo. That battle with HMS Exeter also saw two young heroes arrive home after a triumphant parade in London. John Napier of Brooke Avenue, and Wm George Alfred Gwilliam of Priory Ville, who was awarded the conspicuous gallantry medal."

I've selected these two snaps to go with it... a wintery Town Hall, and Milford's Auxilliary Firemen.

That's just about it from me... 2023 has been a rather testing one, what with one thing and another… but I hope you've enjoyed some of my TRM ramblings... and, hopefully there'll be more to come in the new year.

That just leaves me time to wish you all a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year, and I leave you with these words from Clement Freud: "Buying presents for old people is a problem. I would rather like it if people came to my house and took things away."

Take care, please stay safe.