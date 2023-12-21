The doorbell will ring and they will strike up a rousing rendition of Oh Come, All Ye Faithful or another favourite. Once the door is opened, they will hit us with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

It stirs memories of the years I spent as a member of what must surely be the countryside’s best youth organisation.

Back then, carol singing was as much a part of Christmas as mince pies and decorating the tree but, our YFC visitors aside, carolling seems to have vanished like many of our traditions.

The YFC was an important part of my life as it gave me so many opportunities and a great social life, the annual carol singing get-together a highlight.

As is true for its members today, YFC was a conduit for making countless memories and forging friendships.

In its heyday, the Young Farmers movement had over 55,000 members, but membership has contracted, an inevitable reflection perhaps of trends in agriculture, with ever-fewer people now involved in the industry.

Older members who would have once lived and worked in the Welsh communities where they grew up, thanks to the good job opportunities that existed back then, now leave their local clubs to go to university or college never to return.

The first Young Farmers clubs were set up in 1921 as a training ground for young people in rural areas. This developed into the creation of so-called calf clubs, where members were responsible for rearing a calf through to sale – in competition with other members.

The late farming leader Lord Henry Plumb once described the Young Farmers movement as the finest youth organisation in the country, if not the world, and he was spot on.

It gives young people the chance to get together, improve their confidence, learn about competition, and it offers a host of personal development opportunities, with organisational and team-working skills just some of the many areas members can develop.

Public speaking is a massive personal skill that YFC cannot be matched on for its training.

On that positive note, as I await the arrival of the YFC carollers and look ahead to 2024 and what that means for Welsh agriculture, let us all hope for a year filled with peace on earth and mercy mild.