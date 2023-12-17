Dyfed-Powys Police’s community support officers in Pembrokeshire walked a total of 143 miles across the county with the aim of raising awareness of violence against women and children as part of their efforts in line with the White Ribbon campaign to #ChangeTheStory.

They spoke with a range of people (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

During the walks – with Haverfordwest and Milford’s neighbourhood policing teams covering the north of the county and Pembroke Dock, Pembroke, Narberth and Tenby’s neighbourhood policing teams covering the south of the county – the teams spoke with walkers and got involved with schools, shops and youth clubs in their bid to raise awareness of the White Ribbon campaign.

PCSO Imogen Williams said: “We hope to engage and encourage individuals and organisations to make consistent choices and actions to #ChangeTheStory for women and girls, so they may live their lives free from the fear of violence.”

The officers walked across the county (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The walks began on December 1 and ran until December 8. You can find out more about the White Ribbon campaign at www.whiteribbon.org.uk.

The officers took in local landmarks on their walks (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)