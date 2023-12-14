The crash – between a silver Nissan Qashqai and a black Nissan Juke – happened shortly before 7am this morning – Thursday, December 14 – on the A4076, Freemans Way, Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police were in attendance and the road was closed for around four hours, leading to heavy traffic all around Haverfordwest as the usually busy rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill. The traffic also caused Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council meeting was halted shortly after it began at 10am because a number of the members were caught in the traffic.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital but details of their conditions were not provided by the emergency services.

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust sent two emergency ambulances with advanced critical care support delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity car.

The road reopened around 10.45am.

Welsh Ambulance Service Trust said: “We were called at 6.53am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A4076 in Haverfordwest.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, and advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity car.

“Two people were taken to hospital.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called at 6.55am, this morning, Thursday, December 14 to a report of a report of a road traffic collision on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest.

“The vehicles involved were a black Nissan Juke and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital.

“The road was closed and reopened at about 10.45am.”