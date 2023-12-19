The January 2023 born Simmental bull calf Pistyll Pablo from GA & HM Francis, Pistyll Uchaf, Abergorlech, won the Overall Continental Interbreed and Simmental Championship at the show held at Carmarthern Market on Saturday, 9th December.

For the Pistyll herd which comprises of 20 breeding females run alongside a 45 cow suckler herd, this was the second year in a row they have lifted the Interbreed title having won the inaugural event with the young bull Pistyll Nitro, a Ballinalare Farm Galaxy son.

This year’s Champion Pistyll Pablo is one of the first calves by the herd’s stock bull Pitmudie Lancelot 20, who was bought at Stirling for 8,200gns in February 2022, and is out of Pistyll Ivy, a Carbery Fintona daughter.

At the end of October, Pistyll Pablo was also a class winner at the Simmental Youngstock Show held within the Borderway Agri Expo event at Carlisle.

Judging the Simmental section at the Welsh Pedigree Beef Championship was James Kimber, Beanhill Farm, Wiltshire, whilst the Interbreed judge was Josh Briggs, Lighthorne, Warwick.

Commenting on his Simmental Champion James Kimber said: “This is a smart, well put together young Simmental bull and is very much a stock bull in the making.”

The Reserve in the Simmental section was Cefngwlad Prince Harri from Anwen Jones, St Clears, Carmarthen. This five-month-old bull calf is by Penwern Merlin 21, and is out of Cefngwlad Nutmegs Gold EX93.