More than 25 local bus services are operating across the county and most are subsidised by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The council has said that due to rising costs and funding pressures, it may not be possible for the council to keep funding all the bus services in the same way -although all of the bus services are being retendered.

The council has asked the public to get involved in a consultation to give their views on the way that the council is planning to make decisions about which routes and options will be funded.

Passenger numbers fell significantly during covid and are still below previous levels on most services.

The council says that its aim is to deliver the best overall bus network in Pembrokeshire within the constraints of the budget available.

The consultation can be found online at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/bus-services-consultation, by emailing public.transport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by post to Transport Unit, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

A copy of the survey can be requested by emailing public.transport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 764551.

Responses must be received by January 7, 2024.