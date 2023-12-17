Jennifer Elizabeth Mathias, 49, of Morfa Terrace, Manorbier, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 24.

She was caught on May 10 doing 75mph in an Audi A6 on the M4 westbound in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £293 fine, £117 surcharge and £90 costs.

Carla Lewis, 42, of Churchill Close, Tenby, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 24.

She committed the offence on July 17 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW Sport which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alexander David Maurice Mason, 23, of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 5.

He was caught on May 26 doing 59mph in a Ford Fiesta on the M4 eastbound in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £107 fine, £42.80 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Rhys Stilwell, 39, of Harbour Village, Goodwick, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 5.

He was caught on May 28 doing 65mph in an Audi on the M4 eastbound in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.