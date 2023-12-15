Ceredigion County Council’s December full meeting was recommended to back a Cabinet-supported a proposal to raise the county’s second homes council tax premiums from its existing 25 per cent to 100 per cent next year, effectively a double rate, with a further increase – to 150 per cent – to follow from April 2025.

New Welsh Government local tax rules allow local authorities being to collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300 per cent.

At the December 14 meeting, members also backed increases in the empty properties tax premium, from the current 25 per cent, to 100 per cent for properties empty for up to five years, 150 per cent for five-ten years, and 200 per cent for over ten years.

Councillor Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The decision taken today is the culmination of a long period of consultation, discussion and evidence gathering.

“I trust that the change will be a positive step forward in tackling long-term empty properties, with the hope of ensuring that there is a good supply of housing available on the market for our local people.

“The premium on second homes also echoes similar rates in our neighbouring counties, meaning that Ceredigion would not become an exception in terms of low rates along the Welsh coast.”

Areas with the highest proportion of second homes in the county are mostly coastal, the highest being New Quay, with a 27.2 per cent rate, followed by Llangrannog 17.1, Borth 14.1, Pontarfynach 11, Penbryn 9.6, Aberaeron 9.1, and Aberporth 8.4.

Long-term empty properties were greatest in more urban areas: Aberporth 2.2 per cent, Aberystwyth 1.8, Cardigan 1.5, and Llandysul 1.5.