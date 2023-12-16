The Paul Sartori Foundation is once again to be supported by the Angle New Year’s Day Swim and anyone who would like to join is welcome to take part in the exhilarating dip in the icy waters of Angle Beach.

The driving force behind the swim for the last decade has been Joanne and Marcus Lutwyche who are supporters of the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Joanne said: “Over a decade ago, inspired by the care provided by the Paul Sartori Foundation, we decided to organise fundraising events throughout the year, including the Angle New Year’s Day Swim. It became our way of giving back to the Hospice at Home Service and we’re delighted to continue supporting this fantastic local charity.”

The Paul Sartori Foundation has now taken over the event and will continue the work of the Lutwyche’s.

Ros Raymond, a trustee of the foundation, said: “The Angle New Year’s Day Swim has witnessed consistent growth in participants each year, underscoring the enduring commitment and robust community spirit demonstrated by the Lutwyche duo.

“It is indeed a privilege for the Paul Sartori Foundation to carry forward this local event, echoing the values of the community and family, which are the essence of the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service.”

Participants can register online for the New Years Day Dip (midday at Angle Beach on January 1, 2024) at www.paulsartori.org or can register on the day.

All participants will receive an exclusive New Year’s Day Dip medal and post dip, there will be a free cup of hot leek and potato soup provided by The Old Point House. The soup will feature fresh produce donated by the Point House team and Puffin Produce. There will also be food on offer including leek and potato soup, bacon sandwiches and burgers at the Paul Sartori food tent or cakes and hot drinks from the Wavecrest Café.

There is also a sponsorship form on the website to raise funds for Paul Sartori Foundation to continue providing its free 24-hour care service in Pembrokeshire to those at the end of their lives who wish to remain at home.

Anyone who is able to help out at the dip can contact charity manager Sandra Dade on 07880196212.