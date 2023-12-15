Darryl Evans, 62, of Green Court Crescent in Tenby, was on trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of 26 charges of fraud and one of theft.

The offences were committed in Pembrokeshire under the Fraud Act 2006.

Following an almost three-week trial, the jury deliberated for around two hours and 45 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on each of the 27 charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC described Evans as “the most thoroughly dishonest man”, and set a sentencing date of Friday, January 5.

Evans was remanded in to custody until that date.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Thomas said: “You will be receiving on that date a very substantial prison sentence measuring in many years.”

He thanked the jury for their efforts, and both prosecutor Robin Rouch and defence counsel Jim Davis for their work during the trial.

“The police investigation is to be highly commended,” he added.