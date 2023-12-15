Joshua King, 27, of Jenkins Close, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing nine offences.

King is charged with six offences of sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13, related to alleged sexual touching of a girl who was said to be either eight or nine at the time.

He also faces two charges of raping a boy under the age of 13, relating to alleged oral rapes of a boy who was said to be aged five or six.

King faces a further charge of inciting the boy to engage in sexual activity.

The charges were alleged to have taken place in Pembrokeshire between September 2006 and the end of 2007.

Concerns were raised by defence counsel Dyfed Thomas over King’s fitness to enter a plea or stand trial.

Judge Huw Rees adjourned the case to allow for a psychiatric report to be compiled.

King was granted bail, and will return to court on February 2.