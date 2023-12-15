Mere days after reports that England football legend Kevin Keegan had been spotted browsing in the town comes a confirmed sighting of Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn, who dropped in to Tom Samways High Class Butchers in Pendre yesterday.

Commenting on a snapshot of the actor and musician posing for a selfie with staff member Dan Noble, Tom posted: “When your mucker sends you a picture of Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn doing the shopping in our little butchers’ shop in the corner of West Wales.

“Just goes to show Aberteifi is the place to go with all the stars visiting lately to see what wonders we have to offer!”

Jerome, a long-time vegan who lives in Llanrhian, Pembrokeshire, where he is an active member of the local community, is becoming a frequent visitor to Cardigan where he has become a familiar figure in the town’s independent shops.

He became a household name for playing Paddy Garvey in the ITV series Soldier, Soldier, alongside Robson Green, with whom he formed the duet Robson & Jerome.

The pair had three number one singles – their cover of Unchained Melody topped the charts for seven consecutive weeks – and a best-selling album in the UK charts.

Jerome went on to star in the hugely successful Ripper Street and, of course, Game of Thrones, in which he played Bronn, the wily sellsword.