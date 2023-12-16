Representatives from the Port of Milford Haven's broad stakeholder base, including clients, business and community partners, and current and future generations, attended the celebration which provided a moment to pause and reflect but also, importantly, to look forward.

During the evening, a short film was launched which captures the organisation's rich history, alongside a glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead, rooted in the evolution of the nationally critical assets along the Milford Haven Waterway and green industries. You can watch it here.

Milford Haven is a major trust port, the largest port in Wales and the third biggest port in the UK. It plays a critical strategic role in supplying the country with fuel, gas and electricity, with major multi-million investments underway to create a green future.

The port also plays a fundamental role in attracting tourists to Pembrokeshire, while promoting enduring partnerships with many youth, community and environmental groups.

An impressive line-up of speakers set out a clear vision for the waterway, for Pembrokeshire, and for the region as Wales embraces the opportunities created by a net zero future.

Tom Sawyer, CEO of Port of Milford Haven, expressed his gratitude to all those who have contributed to the journey at the gala event.

“From humble beginnings, the port has been on a remarkable journey,” he said.

“As we embark on the next leg of our journey, the gala dinner was an opportunity to pause, reflect and look to the future. Over the past 65 years, we’ve gone from a bustling naval dockyard and fishing port, to become the country’s premier energy port.

“ With our local and global partners, the future is bright: rooted in cleaner fuels, cleaner energy and innovation, with the Haven Waterway acting as green centre for excellence. The century ahead promises a bright future for the generations ahead, based upon fulfilling employment and a just transition to a cleaner future.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford added: “As the UK’s leading energy port, Milford Haven waterway’s contribution to Wales’s economy, and the UK’s energy security, cannot be overstated.

"Milford Haven Port has been the foundation for so much of the region’s economic prosperity, with thousands of local people providing the skills to support our natural gas and petrochemical industries.

"Congratulations to everyone involved on the anniversary and I look forward to many more decades of the port’s contribution to Wales.”