A total of 54 children from 11 local primary schools took place in the first Redhill Pembrokeshire Primary Chess Tournament took place at Redhill Prep School in Haverfordwest.

After an exciting day of chess, the points were so close that an extra round had to be played to determine the winner.

Redhill pupil, Henry Burton, won the tournament, closely followed by three second place awards which went to Genula Wickramaarachchi from Prendergast CP school, Huw Holliday and Harry Hayden from Redhill.

The David Pinch Award for excellent sportsmanship went to Ellie Dean from Saundersfoot CP school.

“Congratulations to all the schools that attended,” said a tournament spokesperson.

“We very much look forward to inviting you all back on Saturday, March 23.

The spokesperson thanked all the parents who helped out as well as Ian Eustis, junior director of the Welsh Chess Union, Fide Master Alexis Harakis, Scott Hammett and Gwyn.