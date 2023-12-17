The Welsh Government passed legislation last July which saw the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20, other than agreed exceptions, throughout Wales from September 17.

Nearly £1m in Welsh Government money was made available to Pembrokeshire County Council for introducing the new 20mph limits, councillors have previously heard.

Welsh Government says the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

The introduction of the default 20mph speed limit on the majority of 30mph roads in Wales sparked protests and sign vandalism in many areas, including Martletwy, Crymych, Hermon and Mynachlogddu, with signs daubed with paint.

A Notice of Motion before Pembrokeshire County Council at its December 14 meeting, by Pembroke Dock Bufferland councillor Michele Wiggins read: “The Welsh government have agreed to work collaboratively with local highway authorities to reflect on the application of the guidance in different parts of Wales.

“As a councillor for Pembrokeshire I agree with the 20mph, but not a blanket roll-out.

“I would like to put a Notion of Motion together for a working party to discuss areas as a large proportion of Pembrokeshire residents and businesses do not agree with the blanket limit and this is a democracy.”

Earlier this year, members of the county council’s Cabinet backed a series of exemptions in the county, where the 30mph limit is retained.

At the December meeting, members agreed the notice would be sent to the council’s Cabinet for consideration at a later date.