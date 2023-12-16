The defendants were charged with assaulting a police officer, a racially aggravated offence, criminal damage, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth, and Llanelli Magistrates’ Courts.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

CHRISTIAN RICHARDS, 43, of Diddlebury in Shropshire, was accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

It was alleged that Richards refused to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis at Haverfordwest Police Station on August 26 when suspected of committing a driving offence.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 7.

Richards was handed an interim disqualification from driving, and was granted bail. He will be sentenced on January 3.

EOLIE GELONA, 29, of Pill Lane in Milford Haven, was caught driving with no insurance.

Gelona was driving a Ford Fiesta uninsured on the A40 at Llandewi Velfrey on March 3.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was fined £276 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 11.

Gelona was ordered to pay a £110 surcharge and was handed six penalty points.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS, 41, of Golwg Y Castell in Cardigan, assaulted a police officer and admitted a racially aggravated offence.

Williams was alleged to have assaulted a police officer in Cardigan on December 5, as well as a racially aggravated harassment causing alarm or distress and damaging property belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police.

The defendant pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

Williams was sentenced to a 14-month community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on December 7. This was uplifted from 12-months due to the offence being against an emergency worker.

The sentence also included 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, a Thinking Skills programme, and a two-month curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Williams must also pay a total of £200 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.