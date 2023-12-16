A FISHGUARD man has denied stalking a woman.
Frank Janiurek, 42, of Heol Glyndwr, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on December 15 facing a charge of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.
Janiurek is accused of stalking the woman in Cardigan between March and July last year.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
It is alleged that he repeatedly turned up at and phoned the woman’s place of work, would make unwanted contact with her via email and would stare at her in public.
He pleaded not guilty.
Judge Geraint Walters granted Janiurek bail until the date of his trial.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article