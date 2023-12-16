Frank Janiurek, 42, of Heol Glyndwr, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on December 15 facing a charge of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

Janiurek is accused of stalking the woman in Cardigan between March and July last year.

It is alleged that he repeatedly turned up at and phoned the woman’s place of work, would make unwanted contact with her via email and would stare at her in public.

He pleaded not guilty.

Judge Geraint Walters granted Janiurek bail until the date of his trial.