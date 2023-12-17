David Jones, a Life Skills Academy employability specialist at Pembrokeshire College, has been honoured with the esteemed Gold Pearson Teaching Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education.

The award comes as a testament to Mr Jones’ commitment and outstanding contributions to the field.

Mr Jones was presented with the award in a surprise announcement on The One Show by Ospreys and Welsh Rugby player Nicky Smith, as well as former Life Skills Academy learners Craig Deakin and Davin O'Keeffe.

Through his work, Mr Jones plays a crucial role in empowering learners to reach their employment potential and acquire essential independent living skills.

When asked by presenter Kevin Duala about his motivation to work with individuals with special needs, Mr Jones said: “Because they have a passion for life, and they never let anything hold them back.”

Mr O'Keeffe spoke about the transformative effect Mr Jones had on his life.

“David supported me in terms of work, mental health, and education,” he said.

“Without David, I would never have had the confidence to go out into the wider world.”

Today, Mr O'Keeffe is pursuing a Level Four Performing Arts course at Cardiff and the Vale College.

Pembrokeshire College principal, Dr Barry Walters said: "The Gold Pearson Teaching Award is a testament to David’s dedication and the positive impact that he has made on the lives of our learners.

“Pembrokeshire College is proud to have such an exceptional educator among its staff and he is thoroughly deserving of this award."

You can watch Mr Jones being presented with his award on The One Show on bbc.co.uk/iplayer