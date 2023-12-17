Whether you're after a new puppy or an older dog, a Labrador or a Beagle, why not check these centres to see if they could have the four-legged friend you've been looking for.

We've rounded up seven dogs currently residing at Many Tears Animal Rescue, Newport City Dogs Home and All Creatures Great and Small (all located in South Wales) to see if you could be the forever family these furry friends have been searching for.

Many Tears Animal Rescue

Christmas Pudding

Christmas Pudding is looking for a forever home this festive season. (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue)

Gender: Female

Age: 9 weeks

Breed: Poodle Cross

Christmas Pudding has come to Many Tears from a breeder as an unsold puppy.

She is described as a typical fun loving puppy - "very sweet", "playful and cuddly".

The Many Tears website says: "She is so ready to find her forever home and can't wait for her forever family to find her.

"She is sweet and confident and could be homed either as an only dog or could live with other kind dogs who wouldn't mind having a little puppy running around.

Chistmas Pudding does have an umbilical hernia which will need to fixed at the time of her spay.

For more information visit Christmas Pudding's profile on the Many Tears website.

Filly

Filly is a five year old Beagle who is looking for a new home through Many Tears Animal Rescue. (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Beagle

Filly is a very gentle girl who has came to Many Tears Animal Rescue from a breeder.

She will come up to you and give gentle kisses and has the loveliest nature, Many Tears says in her profile.

Many Tears adds: "Filly already walks on a lead but will need help with house training and will learn this best if there was at least one other dog in her new home to watch and copy.

"We would consider homing Filly with older kind and gentle children who are dog-savvy and old enough to understand she will need time to settle and adjust to them."

For more information on these or any other dogs visit the Many Tears Animal Rescue website.

Newport City Dogs Home

Roscoe

Could you be the forever home Roscoe is looking for? (Image: Newport City Dogs Home Rehoming/Facebook)

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Frenchie cross

Roscoe is described as a "very affectionate boy" who loves toys, treats and exploring while out on walks.

He is currently on foster in an attempt to cheer him up because he wasn't coping well with life at the kennel.

Newport City Dogs Home said: "We are trying our hardest to find his happiness again, but what we would really love is to find him a forever home!"

Roscoe needs may be suitable for first-time owners and may be able to live with older, dog-savvy children (16 years old and over), depending on introductions.

But he needs to be the only dog in the family and hasn't been tested around cats.

For more information or to submit an application form visit the Newport City Council website here.

Beau

Beau is 8 years old and is looking for a home this Christmas. (Image: Newport City Dogs Home Rehoming/Facebook)

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Not provided

Newport City Dogs Home described Beau as a "comical little fella" and said "he would love to share a home with an understanding person for Christmas".

They added: "He does not like to be over fussed, he is quite happy to do his own thing and come for cuddles when he is ready.

"He would require a quiet home with no other animals or children."

If you thin you could be Beau's forever family email dogs.home@newport.gov.uk.

All Creatures Great and Small

Molly and Jazz

Molly and Jazz are Labradors that can be homed together or separately. (Image: All Creatures Great and Small)

Gender: Females

Age: 9 (Molly) and 11(Jazz) years old

Breed: Labradors

Molly & Jazz are described as "absolutely wonderful" dogs who can be rehomed together, ideally, or separately.

They are fine to live with other pets, children and are good on the lead.

Molly is fine medically, while Jazz has lumps on my body that were being assessed on December 6.

Both had their dentals done on the week beginning December 4, 2023.

All Creatures Great and Small added: "Molly is a very bouncy girl with a lot of energy, she gets excited very quickly and will jump up and give you little play nips.

"Jazz is the older of the two and will be at your side at all times. Jazz loves to plod along on a walk and will act as your shadow, where as Molly is usually off finding the muddiest patch too play in.

"Both are extremely friendly dogs with a very sociable nature. Molly is currently is a little chunky therefore, she will need treats in moderation!

For more information visit the All Creatures Great or Small website here.

Buzz

Buzz only arrived at the All Creatures Great and Small kennels on November 30, 2023. (Image: All Creatures Great or Small)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

For more information visit the All Creatures Great or Small website here.

Buzz is described as a "sweet little character with so much love to give".

In his new home, he must be the only dog and can live with teenagers, but no young children or cats.

He is currently being treated for a prolapse that occurred before being rescued.

Buzz has never been on a lead before but is in the process of learning.

All Creatures Great and Small added: "Buzz came into us after being found on the side of the road in Cardiff - South Wales.

"Members of the public had picked him up as they thought he had been hit by a car. He was found severely dehydrated and had an enormous prolapse which sadly stopped him from going to the toilet for quite some time. He was quickly taken to a local vets for treatment.

"Buzz is now on the road to recovery but is not out of the woods yet. He is currently on medication to help him go to the toilet and is having his stitches taken out on the 15th December."

Due to Buzz suffering from separation anxiety when left alone he needs a home where he is barely left on his own.