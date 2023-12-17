Mr Drakeford announced on Wednesday, December 13, he was to stand down as Leader of Welsh Labour next March.

Following the announcement, Aberaeron pub, the Black Lion Hotel posted on social media: “HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!!!

“To celebrate the welcomed resignation of Drakeford, we are celebrating with a HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!

All beers £4 a pint from 6pm till 7pm today!”

Back in 2020, under different owners, the Black Lion was issued a £1,000 fine for breaching Covid rules, supplying alcohol and remaining open when prohibited under the-then regulations.

The pub, in the town’s Alban Square, has had new owners since 2022.

The current owners told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) why they had held the event, sharing an un-named friend’s response to Mr Drakeford’s announcement, adding they shared the same views.

The response read: “Mark Drakeford, I have to take my hat off to you, you are a grafter of the first order. Over the last half a decade, and let’s face it, it really does feel like a lifetime.

“No one has worked harder to turn our little corner of the UK into a Third World nation, no investment in major infrastructure, so no businesses want to invest in Wales because they can’t get products in and out.

“Nothing to entice any form of investment whatsoever.”

In addition to other bones of contention, the recently-introduced 20mph limits in Wales appeared to have aroused the poster’s indignation: “Wasting millions and millions on new road signs to berate everyone into thinking they are breaking your latest tyrannical speed joke.”

Before descending into expletives, the poster advised Mr Drakeford to "put the Closed sign up on your way out".

The Black Lion said the happy hour evening saw “a great turnout and lots of similar views discussed".

Announcement

In his December 13 announcement, Mr Drakeford said: “When I stood for the leadership, I said that, if elected, I would serve for five years.

“Exactly five years have passed since I was confirmed as First Minister in 2018.

“Nominations for my successor as Welsh Labour Leader will open shortly.

“The process will be concluded by the end of the Spring term, to enable the name of the winner to be put to the Senedd before the Easter recess.

“In the meantime, I remain your First Minister.”

He added: “There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be First Minister.

“But not before.

“In a five-year period, which has seen Wales deal with austerity, Brexit, the Covid pandemic, the climate crisis, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and four different Prime Ministers – so far – there will be lots to reflect on.

“For now, I will continue to deliver on the promises we made to people across Wales.”