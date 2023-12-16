Officers say that a number of offences took place over between 11pm yesterday, Friday, December 15 and 7am this morning, Saturday, December 16.

During this time a number of vehicles have been damaged at Haverfordwest Train Station, Quay Street, Rifleman’s Field and surrounding areas.

Some vehicles have also had items stolen from inside them.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious during the relevant time.

Anyone with any information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police on https://orlo.uk/y8owm , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101and quoting reference: DP-20231216-070.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit orlo.uk/SEYc6 .

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.