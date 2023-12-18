RWE – the largest power generator in Wales – and Dragon LNG, one of three UK LNG terminals providing energy security into the UK, are working on a collaborative project called MUST (Multi-Utility Services Transit), which is an infrastructure project that connects industry across the Milford Haven Waterway.

They have given a contract to AtkinsRéalis – a world-leading design, engineering and project management organisation – to carry out an engineering study for the project.

It will examine the environmental robustness of technical solutions to determine if any of the potential transit opportunities, such as the transfer of residual process heat, export route for CO2 and blue and green hydrogen, could reduce CO2 emissions on both the north and south sides of the Haven.

Richard Little, RWE’s director of Pembroke Net Zero Centre, said: “This appointment demonstrates the commitment both RWE and Dragon have towards developing decarbonisation options for the whole of south Wales and is a key part of RWE’s Pembroke Net Zero Centre (PNZC), a major multi-technology decarbonisation initiative in south Wales.”

Simon Ames, Drakon LNG and Dragon Energy’s MD, said: “We are excited to be entering into this important project phase with Atkins Realis who will provide recommendations for or against proceeding with project aspects. We continue to work with government and regulatory bodies to ensure we are in a position to progress forward once the results of the study are available in 2024.”

Sara Long, AtkinsRéalis’ market director for net zero energy, said: “The MUST project is a great example of the innovation that will drive forward the decarbonisation of industry at scale and support the development of new technologies that will be vital in the net zero transition.

“We welcome the opportunity to build on our longstanding relationship with RWE and Dragon LNG and look forward to bringing our knowledge of transit, marine, environment and process plant integration to such a multi-faceted project.”

Dr Chris Williams, head of industrial decarbonisation for Industry Wales, said: “SWIC (South Wales Industrial Cluster) is excited to see the MUST project develop as an example of industrial symbiosis (sharing), which will be a key element of industry in a net zero world.

“The sharing between and interconnecting of industries to limit waste and reduce emissions can unlock industrial sustainability, attract inward investment and help secure local jobs.

“Must is an exemplar of the type of investment needed to support our industries on their net zero journey – as showcased in the SWIC Cluster Plan.”

The MUST project is a collaborative, flagship component of the South Wales Industrial Cluster deployment project and would represent a step change in net zero infrastructure.