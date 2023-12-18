Lisa James, 21, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, December 14, charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

The notice requires James to remove all refuse and household waste from her home in Howarth Close, Milford Haven, and to dispose of accumulated waste.

James admitted failing to comply with the notice when she appeared in court on Thursday.

Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.

The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

Magistrates fined James £120 and ordered her to pay £400 costs and a £48 victim surcharge. The total of £568.

They also made an order requiring James to remove all refuse and household waste from the Howarth Close property within 28 days.

