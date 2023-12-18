Around 60 demonstrators marched from Castle Square to MP Stephen Crabb’s office carrying placards and posters calling on the UK Government to demand a ceasefire and stop supporting Israel.

They were accompanied by 10 police officers.

The demonstration was part of coordinated local rallies around the UK last weekend following hundreds of such demonstrations since the war in Gaza began.

Organisers of Saturday’s protest, Stop The War Pembrokeshire and Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire said: “The need to join the ever growing voices of opposition to Israel’s unfolding war crimes against Palestine is becoming more pressing by the day.”

The protestors added that the UK government was complicit in this and was actively supporting it in the form of military aid, while UK arms companies’ profits were also selling weaponry to Israel.

Saturday’s protests aimed to apply pressure on local members of parliament and the government to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and to urge Israel to lift the siege that has deprived the people of Gaza of essential resources such as medical supplies, food, electricity, and water.

“These actions by Israel are a clear violation of international law, and we demand accountability, justice and an immediate end to Israel’s genocide on Gaza,” said Adam Johannes, a spokesperson for Stop the War Coalition in Wales.

“We protested in support of the right of Palestinians to live freely in their own land rather than being subjected to military occupation, siege, refugee camps and exile.

“According to a YouGov poll, 76 per cent of the public favour an immediate ceasefire, but MPs overwhelmingly oppose calling for one. Welsh politics is now at the crossroads with only five out of Wales' 40 MPs supporting a ceasefire now."