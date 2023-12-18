Saundersfoot-based Team Littlefoot – Lyn Sandall, Debbie Ludlow and Lynn Knibbs – pledged to walk 5km each day in 2023 and to put £1 in a pot for the privilege.

The ladies have now visited the new GTBAL coffee shop on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest to pay over their final final months £1 coins.

Lyn said: “As always, we had a warm welcome, great coffee and a lovely chilled morning. We wish them all every success at their new venue in 2024 and thank all those who donated at the start of our 2023 journey.”

Team Littlefoot decided on this year’s challenge as they were drying themselves off from the Saundersfoot New Year’s Day swim.

Previous fundraisers by the team have included raising over £3,000 to help Ukrainian families and completing half a million steps in aid of the Breast Cancer Campaign.