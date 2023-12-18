In 2020, Robert Innes, of Whitland, saw a young woman on a bus and claimed that she was his daughter. Since then, he has carried out a ‘relentless and bizarre’ campaign stalking, intimidating and trying to contact the young woman and her family. He was convinced that she and her two siblings were taken from him through the foster care system many years ago.

The 52-year-old appeared in court where Dyfed-Powys Police were successful in an application for an indefinite Stalking Protection Order to safeguard the family from his behaviour.

An interim order was put in place at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 26, but the force wanted an order with no end and this was granted on Thursday, December 14.

Whilst at the court, it was heard that Innes approached social services in 2020 for help in contacting the young woman who he had a ‘strong feeling’ was his adopted birth child.

He turned up at the family home the following March and claimed to be a private detective looking for someone he said had been adopted 21 years prior. He then carried out a series of stalking behaviour including going to the mother’s home and work as well as approaching neighbours and colleagues for information about the family.

In a statement, the mother said: “He seems very resourceful and imaginative. He is a big man and although so far has not posed a physical threat, I worry that the more frustrated his attempts at contacting are, the more chance he may change his behaviour and attitude.

“He knows where my son lives, where I live and work, and he may get lucky extracting contact details for my daughters.

Sue Clarke, Dyfed-Powys Police’s litigation lawyer, said: “This is a very unusual case, in which there are four victims – a mother and her three adult children.

“While Innes is a complete stranger to all of them, he formed the notion that the three children are biologically his, and that they were taken from him. He believes their biological mother to be someone else entirely, that he had a relationship with many years ago.

“His behaviour has put the family in fear, and we were determined to explore all options to safeguard them.

“The eldest daughter has been the main focus of his attention, but all four family members have been stalked and targeted either physically or online.

“He has written letters and turned up with gifts, posed as a social worker – complete with lanyard – when approaching a neighbour for information about the family, and followed the eldest daughter relentlessly, even turning up behind her in a cinema queue.

“A neighbour also reported being visited by three young men ‘on behalf of Bob’ which left her feeling scared and intimidated.”

When granting the indefinite stalking protection order, District Judge Layton called his interest in the eldest sibling ‘unhealthy’ and the claim that he is the father of the children as ‘ludicrous.’