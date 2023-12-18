The annual Tenby Boxing Day swim is the 51st event to be held and follows the 2022 Golden 50th Anniversary swim where around 800 people took part.

As 2023 marks 100 years of the Walt Disney Company’s founding and Disney100 celebrations have been held all over the world, organisers are holding a Disney theme with swimmers invited to don their favourite Disney character costumes as they take part in the chilly event at North Beach.

Swimmers can enter online at http://www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk/buy-tickets with a suggested £5 fee and any optional donation which will go to Tenby RNLI, St John Ambulance Wales, Tenby Surflink and Tenby Sea Cadets. A sponsor form can be downloaded for friends and family to sponsor you, with a choice of choosing your own charity or raising funds for the nominated charities.

Swimmers will be given commemorative medals and there will be plenty of opportunity to warm up after they’ve braved the dip – with a beach bonfire and hot soup served by Tenby and District Lions. There will also be festive music from DJ Steve Briers.

Following the dip, many of the town’s pubs and cafes will be open for participants and spectators and the council and Danfo have said that the public toilets will be kept open.

The event is sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund, Harbour Wealth Independent Financial Planners and Outer Reef.

Those wishing to take part will assemble at North Beach at 11am on Tuesday, December 26. There will be a fancy dress parade at 11.15am before the dip takes place at 11.30am.

Participants are reminded that they should keep warm, must not drink alcohol before they take the dip and to consult with their doctor if they are over 50 or on medication for safety reasons.