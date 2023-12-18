The new Class 197 trains pulled into Fishguard Harbour at 6.44 this morning. Leaving at 6.50 am.

The first Class 197 at Milford Haven Station got in at 5.49am, leaving Milford for Cardiff at 5.54. The 10.54am, 12.47pm and 4.54pm from Milford Haven today will also be the new Class 197 trains.

The Class 197 train is built in Wales by leading train manufacturer CAF, the 77 (51 two-car and 26 three-car) new Class 197 trains will become the backbone of Transport for Wales’ (TfW’s) services across the length and breadth of the Wales and Borders network in the coming years.

Offering Eleather seats, modern air conditioning systems, wider doors and customer information screens, TfW says the brand-new trains will play a key role in its plans to transform the customer experience on its services.

The trains were funded by an £800m Welsh Government investment in a new fleet of trains and play an important part in our plans to transform rail services in Wales.

Providing an increase in capacity and enhanced comfort onboard, Tfw sayd the new trains will allow it to run faster and more frequent services to destinations such as Holyhead, Fishguard and Liverpool.

The 77 trains being built by CAF have also been fitted with electronic charging points and disability features for those with limited mobility.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said that these are the first brand new trains in Wales in a generation.

“The construction of our new trains has been four years in the making, and we’re incredibly proud and excited to formally welcome passengers onto them,” he said.

“The trains will be an important part of the transformation of the Wales and Borders network and will enable us to run more services and carry more customers in comfort.

“It’s also important to recognise that these trains have been made in Wales at the CAF factory in Newport and the building of them has provided jobs and supported the local economy.”

CAF UK Director Richard Garner added: “We are extremely proud to play a key role in delivering TfW's commitment to transform rail travel for passengers, ensuring a high quality, reliable and comfortable journey.

"Our trains are being built in Wales to serve the Welsh communities, supporting highly skilled jobs and bringing local employment opportunities whilst focusing on sustainability issues and addressing the needs of the Welsh economy.”

Network Rail has been working with Transport for Wales to carry out upgrades to the railway so the new trains can operate.

This includes gauge clearance, whereby the tracks are altered to ensure the, often wider, new fleet can safely pass through old Victorian bridges, platforms and tunnels.

At some stations, Network Rail engineers have raised platforms, to reduce the stepping distance between the train and platform, and new stop car markers - a type of stop sign for trains - have been installed at some platforms to help drivers stop in the correct position.

Nick Millington, route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “We are grateful to be part of this journey, working closely with Transport for Wales to upgrade our Victorian-built infrastructure, so their brand new trains can safely run on our railway.

“We’re excited for passengers across Wales and the borders who are set to benefit from the ongoing transformation of the railway, with more comfortable and more frequent rail services, providing a boost to tourism in rural areas, and more reliable transport links for local communities.”