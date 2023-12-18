Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an alleged assault and criminal damage that is said to have taken place in Kilgetty around 7pm on Wednesday, November 15.

It is said to have occurred after a funeral that was held earlier in the day.

Police are looking to speak to the person in the picture who may have information that could help with enquiries.

Police would like to speak with this individual (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The person – or anyone who knows who it could be – should get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police and quote the reference 23001145222. The force can be contacted by message on social media, at https://orlo.uk/hDV2s, by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.