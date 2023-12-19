The theatre offered discounted tickets of £3 to schools and Prendergast Primary was one of the first to sign up. Headteacher Louise John took 148 children there on Monday and said the screening of Disney's 'Wish' was a hit. She said: "It's a lovely way to celebrate the start of the last week of term. It's great to get them all in and it's encouraging attendance, too, on the last week of term."

Mrs John said the discounted tickets were a big draw: "We are very much about poverty-proofing our school in Prendergast and we want children to have the most wonderful education and experiences, so we are really pleased to be able to support this.

"You should see them - they are participating in the songs, trying to sing along with the songs, lots of applause, so it's lovely to see it."

Theatr Gwaun's Operations Manager Sarah Lewis said she was delighted at the take-up of seats bringing new audiences to the venue. She said: "A trip to the cinema is a visually powerful, immersive and enjoyable experience. It gives the pupils the opportunity to broaden their horizons and to develop new friendships. We're offering an affordable, accessible option for schools and it has gone really well. We've got the first school in and they are really enjoying themselves."