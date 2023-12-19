Parkruns are free, weekly community events that are held all over the UK where every Saturday or Sunday morning, communities join together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun.

The events give the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of being outside on physical and mental health, as well as get some exercise over the routes and make new friends or catch up with old ones. No special kit is needed and you just need to sign up once.

Over the festive period, there will be a number of special parkruns taking place on Christmas Day and New Years Day all over the country, and west Wales is no exception.

Here is the Christmas Day parkruns in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Neath Port Talbot:

Aberystwyth parkrun.

Brynaman parkrun.

Haverfordwest parkrun.

Llyn Llech Owain parkrun.

Milford Waterfront parkrun.

Here are the New Years Day parkruns in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Neath Port Talbot:

Aberystwyth parkrun.

Haverfordwest parkrun.

Llyn Llech Owain parkrun.

Milford Waterfront parkrun.

Swansea Bay parkrun.

Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve parkrun.

Founder of parkrun – which has been going for almost 20 years – Paul Simon-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you’ll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time.”

Chris Davies, regional ambassador for parkrun in Wales said: “Thinking ahead to New Year’s Resolutions, Sandy Water parkrun in Llanelli is an example of the warm welcome for walkers, first timers taking their initial parkrun steps and everyone who likes fresh air and a chat.

“This includes the active 5k Your Way cancer support group who meet on the last weekend of the month.”

Find your nearest event at www.parkrun.org.uk.