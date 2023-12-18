Photos on social media showed that a car – which was a type of 4x4 – was stuck in the sand on Castle Beach in Tenby on Sunday, December 17.

The driver was an engineer from China who has been working in the UK and tried to turn the car around but got stuck in the soft sand.

Phil Yates, who took the photos, told the Western Telegraph that he was near the harbour and saw two cars – including the car in question – parked and the family started to walk down to Castle Beach but then they got back in the car.

He said that he thought they wouldn’t want to be going down there because they would need a permit to park there and then they got stuck on the sand when trying to turn the car around instead of reversing back up the hill.

“They were a really nice family who just made the wrong decision,” he said.

Mr Yates called former Tenby RNLI mechanic Stephen ‘Teeny’ Lowe who was able to go and help with his Landrover.

Mr Lowe said that it was a ‘very nice Chinese family. Just got it wrong.’ The engineer’s family had been visiting from the outskirts of Beijing and he was showing them the sights around Tenby.

“He stopped at the café and thought he would turn his 4x4 around on the Castle Beach to head back up the hill. The vehicle should have been capable, but the sand is notoriously soft and difficult to drive on.”

Mr Lowe was able to winch the vehicle onto the hard sand, when the owner asked a local to drive it back out as he had lost his confidence. After this was done, they re-inflated his tyres as he had let them down whilst on the beach in desperation.

Both Mr Yates and Mr Lowe said they were embarrassed by some of the comments following the incident – which included racist remarks – with both saying that anyone could have done the exact same thing the driver had done.