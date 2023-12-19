The men – who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the children – were ordered by Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 7 to pay various sums which include the unpaid child support and enforcement fees.

The first man – from Lamphey – was ordered to pay £3,313.68 for the period between September 13, 2022, and July 10, 2023. The second man – from Haverfordwest – was ordered to pay £2,628.23, for the period between September 28, 2021, and April 27, 2023.

The third man – from Pembroke Dock – was ordered to pay £3,858.26 for the period between January 8, 2019, and September 9, 2023. The fourth man – from Haverfordwest – was ordered to pay £3,004.36 for the period between August 4, 2019, and July 29, 2023.

The court granted the orders submitted by the Child Maintenance Service for payment as it was satisfied that the defendant owed the money, had been given sufficient notice, and had failed to pay one or more instalments, with the payments still not having been made.