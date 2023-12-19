The town hall was lit in orange lights and orange shoes were placed around the town as part of 16 days of activism that started on November 25.

Julia Brady, president of the Haverfordwest Soroptimists, said it had been a bit of a challenge to get the shoes painted but said it was worth it to draw attention to the campaign.

She said: “We decided on orange shoes and we put them in different shops and restaurants with a sign about domestic violence, and we explained to staff about it, so if someone sees one and says ‘why is there an orange shoe in your window’ then they can find out more.

“There are some stats on the poster near it about women being killed by domestic violence so it might make someone think that if they have seen something or know someone who is being abused then it might encourage them to do something about it, or to at least have a conversation. It raises awareness.”

The orange shoes being painted (Image: Supplied)

It’s been a busy year for the group – they’ve fundraised huge amounts for local charities, including £6,400 for Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home charity Paul Sartori and a further £1700 for Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship ( Patch) among others.

The group is now appealing for evening dresses which are loaned to local girls and women to attend proms.

The orange shoes were placed in the windows of shops in Haverfordwest (Image: Supplied)

The Soroptimists in Haverfordwest preparing prom dresses to be lent out to youngsters attending proms. (Image: Supplied)

Julia added: “It’s something to do to help because it is so expensive to go to prom. We go into schools and the kids can come along then and choose a dress and wear it and we go back and collect them and clean them.

“We have done Haverfordwest High, the college, Henry Tudor in Pembroke and Portfield School in Haverfordwest and it worked well.”

For any donations or to get in touch with the group visit www.sigbi.org.