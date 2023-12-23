Caffi Cwtch will run on Monday mornings at the hall on West Street and will serve classic café fare alongside free workshops and advice from visiting organisations.

The hall’s chairperson, Grace Hagen, said: “We will have people coming in from the fire brigade and PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services) among others so if people want information from them when they are there then they can.

“For instance if you had someone who wanted to change their tariff for their utilities bill and they don’t know how to do it, or want help to look, then we will have someone here who will be able to go through it with them.”

Newport Memorial Hall (Image: Supplied)

The set up and running costs of the new café- just under £4,000, was funded by National Grid via the Community Matters Fund, where grants of up to £10,000 are made available to projects that will help people access warm community spaces this season. Ena O’Neill, the hall’s administrator, said if the scheme is successful there are hopes it will continue beyond the initial funded phase.

She said: “This really is for everyone – there will be all sorts of things going on. We’ve already secured free art workshop and we’ll have other workshops as the weeks go on. We’re also hoping to extend the café to a lunch session as we have a very good chef.”

“The volunteers here are amazing… so if we can get people to support its it has a lot of potential.”

The hall set up for a birthday (Image: Supplied)

Anne Humfrey, who volunteers at the hall, said it is a really adaptable space and was looking forward to seeing the café up and running.

She said: “I had my 70th in here we had a big hog roast… We’ve had a roaring 20’s night. My niece got married here.

“I’ve seen lavish weddings with a marquee inside. We’ve had a big Christmas fair, concerts – and now there’s a café. It’s great.”

Caffi Cwtch will run on Mondays from 10am to 12pm at the hall from January 8.