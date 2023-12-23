It’s the work of head chef Karl Jones-Hughes, who has some serious experience in the field - he was the executive pastry chef at the Celtic Manor Resort and was part of the Welsh national culinary team.

Café manager Tiggy Williams said when Karl suggested the project she wasn’t sure how it would look.

The Gingerbread house built by head chef Karl Jones-Hughes at Stopio Café (Image: Supplied)

She said: “It was an idea that he just came to us with and said ‘I want to do this’ and to be honest we had no idea how amazing it was going to be until we saw it. We had no idea of the enormity of what he was going to do.

“He’s been making gingerbread for the last couple of weeks in batches and getting it ready, and he worked through the night to build it when we were closed.

“I couldn’t believe it when I came in. We’ve had loads of people coming in to have a look at it.

Tiggy said they hadn’t had anyone take a big bite out of it yet but it has proved too much to resist for some visitors. “We haven’t had too much (damage) but Karl has had to do some running repairs!” she said.

Alongside the gingerbread frontage there is also a gingerbread postbox which is welcoming letters to Father Christmas and donations which will be given to Shelter, a charity that campaigns for tenant rights.