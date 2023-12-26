They are much appreciated, even in these digital times when so much has migrated to an electronic format.

If only they would arrive sooner than mid-December though, since reminders and events scheduled for the new year need to be documented well before the old year ends.

Aside from using a diary to keep track of what is happening on the farm and when, at this time of the year I am often gripped by an overwhelming urge to use one of them to start a journal.

My office is littered with the legacy of previous attempts. Some have but a few entries, testament to waning enthusiasm and pressure on time. Others show greater resolve with my ramblings etched on pages running into several weeks.

As with any record-keeping activity, nostalgia comes into play too.

My mother’s farm diaries, documenting her years as a dairy farmer, are reminders of times past, of how farming has changed in the intervening years.

Amid all the worrying commentary on climate change, it is reassuring to see entries that bear witness to weather extremes of yesteryear – searing summer heat and prolonged periods of heavy rain. The heat of summer was such that we made hay in August most years – we would have struggled to do that in 2023 given the mixed bag of weather we had that month.

Then you stumble upon an entry about burying a beloved cat or dog, or revisit that day when we attempted to round up cattle that had strayed off the farm.

It is wonderful to see her thoughts in her own handwriting too. Handwriting is now rare in our computer-driven world but it just seems to fit with farm journaling.

On my desk sits a blank diary gifted by our diesel supplier. This could well be the year when my entries progress beyond March, or at least that’s my New Year’s resolution.