The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven has put together some free creative events that are open to all in Pembrokeshire, although primarily aimed at those over 60.

The sessions will be during the day and take place every fortnight and will include arts, crafts, drama workshops, Zumba and a book club as well as a range of other activities. It will also act as a warm hub to offer an escape from the cold wintry days.

There will be a conversation table in the Torch Cage where there will be members of the Torch’s team available to get to know and talk about whatever you like each fortnight.

Tim Howe, the Torch Theatre’s youth and community lead, said: “The professionally led creative activities will include arts and crafts, drama workshops, Zumba, and a book club linked to our cinema and theatre programming.

“Other activities on offer include access to the Torch Theatre’s play library featuring a range of plays, and a fabulous children’s toy box and colouring corner.”

The sessions have been made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Mr Howe added: “We are thrilled to be supported by The National Lottery Community Fund, which will enable us to provide a fantastic range of free creative activity for our community.

“As the arts centre for Pembrokeshire, we know the vital role we play for many members of our community, as a space to create and connect. We are also aware that we are a civic resource which everyone should be able to access. This funding seeks to better that relationship and throw open our doors to even more people at a time when finances are being squeezed.

“We know that older members of our community and families have been disproportionately affected by the covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. We hope that by offering our community the opportunity to access safe and regular creative connections with others that we will support everyone’s mental health and wellbeing.”

The fortnightly sessions will be held in the Joanna Field Gallery and will take place between 10.30am and 12midday on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting from January 9.

There will also be a fun February half term which includes aforementioned activities and family arts and crafts, family Zumba and the theatre’s first Welsh language drama morning called Theatr Gymraeg.

For more information, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk or check the theatre’s social media pages.