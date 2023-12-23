Hywel Dda University Health Board – which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire – is urging its residents to help protect ‘precious’ NHS resources by not attending the busy A&E departments unless it is a critical or life-threatening emergency.

The health board is hoping that this will help to ensure patients can be treated appropriately and to avoid queues of ambulances outside the emergency departments or being diverted to other hospitals.

Hywel Dda has reiterated the many places that people can get urgent care needs or where to go if something isn’t life-threatening but needs seeing before the GPs re-open.

Call 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency such as serious injuries from car crash, heart attack, stroke, severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding or chest pain.

Visit a minor injury unit for things such as minor wounds, minor burns or scalds, insect bites, minor limb, head or face injuries or foreign bodies in the nose or ear. Minor injury units can treat adults and children over 12-months of age and can also deal with some broken bones.

Where are minor injury units?

The minor injury units are at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre (Monday to Friday between 8am and 6.30pm, bank holidays between 9am and 4.30pm).

Tenby Hospital (Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm, including bank holidays).

Glangwili Hospital (8am to 8pm, seven days a week).

Prince Philip Hospital (open 24/7).

Bronglais Hospital (8am to 8pm, seven days a week).

Withybush Hospital (8am to 10.30pm, with minor injury care at the emergency department outside of these hours).

What if my condition is not suitable for A&E or minor injury units or I’m not sure where is best to go?

Anyone unsure where is best to go but it is not a life-threatening issue can call 111. The free NHS Direct Wales line will provide health advice and support 24/7. Call handlers will assess symptoms and direct to the relevant service that will be best to treat or assess further, whether this is a community pharmacy, your GP, an out-of-hours GP, minor injuries unit or A&E.

You can also visit https://111.wales.nhs.uk/selfassessments/?locale=en&term=A to symptom check online, which will direct you to the relevant service for your symptoms.

If it is an issue best handled by your GP, book an appointment with them. If it is when the GP is closed, call 111 for an out-of-hours GP.

Community pharmacies can deal with a range of simple issues. To find out what they can help with, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/

Anyone who needs emergency mental health support or is concerned about the mental health of a loved one should call 111 and press option 2 to be put in contact with a mental health professional in the area.

There are also other ways in which people can help to ensure that the health board and hospitals are not overwhelmed this festive season such as picking up loved ones who are medically well enough to be discharged from hospital promptly to allow the hospitals to free up beds quicker for those who are unwell, which will keep a steady patient flow through hospitals.

The health board is also working with local authorities, the third sector and the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust to manage the capacity in hospitals and busy emergency departments whilst reducing the amount of time patients need to spend in hospital beds by providing as much non-emergency care and follow up care outside of the hospital environment as possible.

Andrew Carruthers, Hywel Dda’s executive director of operations, said: “I would like firstly to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our clinical workforce for their relentless effort and determination to provide the best quality of care possible to our patients and communities often in the most difficult of circumstances.

“They are the very embodiment of all that’s good about the NHS and what the health service stands for, and they should all be very proud.

“The challenges of accessing care and treatment, particularly in the post-covid era, are well-documented nationally and sadly Hywel Dda is not immune to these. The way that we try to manage the challenges we face is by adopting an approach, which brings together our acute hospitals, primary care and community services, ambulance service, local authorities and the third sector.

“We need everyone to play their part and help – and our public and patients are absolutely key to this.”