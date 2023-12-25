Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has bought six TVs for the Preseli Ward at Glangwili Hospital using donations from the public.

The 15-bed ward is for surgical patients and did not have any TVs, which can provide vital distractions for the patients as well as pass the time.

Vicky Thomas, senior sister, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds has enabled us to purchase six new TVs for Preseli Ward.

“There are currently no televisions on the ward. Patients can feel very isolated when away from their family and friends for extended periods. The new TVs will help pass the time and distract from issues they may be facing.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”