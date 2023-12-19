The 20-year-old gelding, named Winston, was taken from his field in Taliaris near Llandeilo on the weekend of December 9, 2023.

On finding out that Winston had disappeared, owner Amy Doran first spent time looking in neighbouring fields and locations nearby in case he had gotten out or had fallen but there was no sign of him.

Amy said that the family – including two young daughters – are devastated that Winston has gone, especially so close to Christmas and told the South Wales Guardian that they are also extremely concerned about Winston’s partner Rudi.

“Donkeys pair for life,” she said. “Rudi is very depressed and missing Winston. It’s not just Winston we are worried about, it’s also Rudi.”

Ms Doran said she was shocked that Winston had gone but Rudi was still there and hopes that someone, somewhere knows where Winston is and that they can get him home before Christmas.

The family and Woodfield Animal Sanctuary are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the return of Winston.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they are investigating the incident and asked for anyone who may have any information to contact the force, quoting the reference DP-20231211-354.

The force can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.