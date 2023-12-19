Amazing Cars and Drives has been researching the number of public electric charging stations throughout the UK and found that Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has 128 electric vehicle charging stations – the most in Wales.

This is closely followed by Ceredigion with 124 and Preseli Pembrokeshire is not too far behind in fourth place with 102.

Whilst there may be the highest number of points in Wales in Pembrokeshire and West Carmarthenshire, Wales on the whole only has 2,061 charging points for electric vehicles, the second lowest in the UK, with Northern Ireland having just 430. In Scotland, there are 4,238 and in England there are 42,479.

Chris Watson, spokesperson for Amazing Cars and Drives, said: “This disparity of EV charging station availability underscores a broader issue within the UK: the need for a more uniform and extensive development of EV infrastructure. The current situation presents a challenge not just for the less equipped regions, but for the UK as a whole, in its commitment to sustainable transportation and fostering widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”

Amazing Cars and Drives is Northern Ireland’s leading car buyers guide on the best cars and deals available in the region. The data on the amount of electric charging stations came from the Department for Transport.