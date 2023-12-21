Around 44 of Pembrokeshire College’s A-level sciences and applied science students attended the Science Live: A-level conference where they heard about a range of topics including ethics, epigenetics of traits, artificial intelligence in science, the antibiotic resistance crisis that faces society and the inheritance of body mass genes.

There were talks from Professor Alice Roberts on the domestication of species, Professor Steve Jones who questioned if man was just another mammal by using Charles Darwin’s revolutionary ideas and modern genetic research, Professor Robert Winston who went in-depth about the science of human reproduction and its manipulation, Dr Jenny Rohn who looked at the fascinating world of bacteria and Dr Giles Yeo who discussed research on how the brain controls our bodyweight.

Kate Bassett-Jones, biology lecturer at the college, said: “The students had an incredible time at the conference, gaining direct exposure to top-tier scientists left them feeling inspired and motivated about their future career paths.

“Exploring London added to the excitement, especially sighting the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a police parade on their way to Downing Street and leaving a banquet at Buckingham Palace.”

The learners were also able to take in the popular tourist sights across London, which included seeing the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on two different occasions. They also dined in Covent Garden and saw Wicked on the West End.