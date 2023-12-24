Carys Petty organised the event as a thank you for Glangwili Hospital’s special care baby unit after Vinny, her son with partner Jamie Dunleavy, spent the first three months of his life in hospital, starting at Glangwili before being transferred to Cardiff.

The black-tie event was held at Llanelli’s Diplomat Hotel on May 13, 2023, with more than 250 people in attendance, a raffle, auction and other games, and the funds – totalling £4,010 - were recently presented to the special care baby unit staff at Glangwili Hospital.

Carys said: “Raising the money was unbelievably rewarding. To be able to give something back has just been amazing.

“We sold over 250 tickets. We held a raffle, an auction, and heads or tails and other games to raise the money. It’s lucky I was on maternity leave as organising the event was a full-time job!

“The nurses on SCBU are outstanding and were unbelievably supportive during our time with them before our transfer to Cardiff. We would like to thank Dr Matt Pickup and Vinny’s therapists in the neonatal team who have been an amazing support and who continue to be there for us as a family.”

Bethan Osmundsen, senior nurse neonates, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the parents and families who continue to think of us and choose to support the SCBU in Hywel Dda.

“Thank you for all your fundraising efforts as this money will be used to continue to look after the babies and families, who need our help and support. It will make a great difference, diolch yn fawr.”