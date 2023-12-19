Egerton House, a Grade II listed townhouse situated in Haverfordwest, is currently on the market with Bryce & Co, listed at offers in excess of £299,950.
This four-storey property harmoniously blends contemporary living with its original features to create a beautiful family home. Overlooking picturesque landscapes, including the town's Castle and the Preseli Hills, the property offers a truly enchanting panorama.
Within its walls, Egerton House boasts a series of contemporary updates that complement its historical essence. The property features a modern kitchen and an updated bathroom suite, whilst preserving its original sash bay windows, open fireplaces, and period ceiling roses. These elements reflect the architectural style of its era, creating a timeless appeal.
Spanning four floors, this six-bedroom home also offers spacious living areas, each exuding warmth and comfort, ideal for multi-generational living.
Externally, the property extends its beauty to a serene lawned rear garden. Enclosed by lush greenery, the garden is a tapestry of mature trees and shrubs, with a modern fire pit terrace and patio area, providing an ideal spot for outdoor gatherings.
Positioned on a quiet street in Haverfordwest, this property enjoys a prime location near the town centre, providing a harmonious balance of serene residential comfort and convenient access to local amenities and shopping options.
Dan from Bryce & Co remarks, “Egerton House masterfully intertwines the elegance of its Georgian heritage with contemporary updates. The owners have skilfully preserved its classical features while infusing modern elements, resulting in a stunning residence in the heart of the county town.”
For further details about Egerton House, contact Dan at Bryce & Co on 01437 620 220 or via email at dan@bryceandco.co.uk.
