The Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Sands group held its first starlight walk in Tenby on Tuesday, December 12 and was a chance for parents and families to remember their lost babies and loved ones. Walkers met at North Beach car park and walked through Tenby, with two paper lanterns to carry and a walking memory card to wear. They were given a starlight walk medal at the end of the 4km route.

Hayley, who organised the walk, said that in total 23 people signed up and took part in the walk and it is hoped that this number will grow each year.

She said: “Our starlight walk was lovely, the weather was kind to us. It felt quite magical walking around Tenby with our lanterns and seeing the Christmas lights. There was a lovely connection between the walkers.”

Following the walk, attendees were able to warm up and enjoy mince pies and hot drinks at St Johns Church.

Sands is the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity and works to understand where and why babies die and why some women and babies are more at risk than others.

Every day in the UK, 13 babies die before, during or shortly after birth. Sands ensures the right care is there for every bereaved family, whenever and wherever they need it and is determined to save every life it can.

For more information about Sands, visit www.sands.org.uk.