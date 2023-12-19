The defendants were alleged to have kept vehicles which did not meet insurance requirements and keeping an untaxed vehicle.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

HEATHER RICHARDS, 57, of Maesmyrnach, near Llanfyrnach, was found to have kept a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The offence was said to have taken place on June 8.

Richards was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

She must pay costs of £140, a £60 fine and a surcharge of £24.

DANIEL BARBER, 33, of Wolf’s Castle, was found to have kept an untaxed vehicle.

Barber was found on June 17 to be the keeper of the vehicle, where the tax had expired on March 31.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

Barber must pay a £166 fine, £100 in costs, and £53.34 in vehicle excise back duty.

GAIL JONES, 25, of Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock, was found to have kept a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The offence was alleged to have taken place on June 22.

Jones was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

She was fined £220, and was ordered to pay £140 in costs and a surcharge of £88.

SIMON STOCK, 54, of Kiln Park Road in Narberth, admitted keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The offence was said to have taken place on August 1.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

Stock must pay a £146 fine, £100 in costs, and a £58 surcharge.